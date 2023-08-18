Romania’s electricity consumption shrinks by 7.6% y/y in H1

The electricity consumption in Romania decreased by 7.6% y/y to under 24.4TWh in H1, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The electricity consumption in the economy declined by 5.7% y/y to 18.5TWh, and the households used 12.6% less electricity in the same period (less than 5.7TWh).

The country’s output increased by 5.1% y/y to 29.9TWh – but this includes 2.7TWh own consumption of the grid operators, suppliers and power generators.

Romania’s electricity export doubled to 6.4TWh while imports increased by 6.3% y/y to 3.6TWh.

