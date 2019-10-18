No Romanian company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Central Europe this year

No Romanian company was included this year in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Central Europe ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in the region. Last year, Romania had only one company in this ranking, down from three in 2017, four in 2016 and ten in 2015.

Lithuanian software company Voltas IT leads this year’s ranking with a 5,734% growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018. Founded in 2014, Voltas IT has developed an affordable and easy-to-use automotive diagnostics system for drivers to use every day. The following two places of the 2019 Technology Fast 50 ranking were taken by two Czech companies, Prusa Research, one of the most consistently innovative companies in the global 3D printing industry and last year’s winner, with a growth rate of 4,527%, and BLINDSPOT, a developer of customized solutions using Artificial Intelligence (AI), scoring a growth of 4,445%.

“This edition of the Technology Fast 50 program brings high and valuable understanding of the evolution in the Central European tech ecosystem and hints about the market in the years to come. The powerful representation of software businesses in the ranking mainly originates from traditionally well-anchored countries in the technology field – The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland. This year, we also distinguish smaller countries in the region – Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina or Slovakia -, which suggests that new technology powerhouses may be on the rise in the Central European area,” said Dinu Bumbăcea, Consulting Partner-in-charge, Deloitte Romania.

The Czech Republic has 19 companies in the Technology Fast 50 CE ranking this year, followed by Poland, with 11 companies, and Croatia, with 6. Lithuania has 5 companies in the ranking, Slovakia and Hungary have 3 each, and Estonia, Bulgaria, and Bosnia & Herzegovina have one representative each.

(Photo source: ID 110201628 © Sarayut Thaneerat | Dreamstime.com)