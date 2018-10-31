videoRomania’s Danube Delta can be explored virtually with Google Street View

The Danube Delta, the second largest river delta in Europe, can be explored virtually with Google Maps’ Street View starting this week.

The virtual tour explores all of the Delta’s beauties, from waterways to lakes and channels covered by vegetation, from birds and flora to local architecture and villages surrounded by water. In total, over 1,500 kilometers of channels and roads are covered.

The virtual explorers can admire the pelicans flying from the Trofilca Channel, a small channel that winds through a flooded forest, swamps and lakes. Then they can take a stroll along the Șontea Channel, while a few clicks later they can admire a different landscape, namely a lake with water lilies, hedges, egrets and pelicans. The virtual tour can be enjoyed by both birth and nature fans. More places and information can be found in the gallery dedicated to the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve on the Street View page here.

The Danube Delta image capture project was developed by WWF Romania, which traveled the Delta with the Google trekker, using different means of transportation such as bike, boat or horse-drawn cart. The images were captured in June this year. The WWF team traveled most of the Delta tourist trails, the towns of Mila 23, Sulina and Letea.

The Danube Delta is the second largest river delta in Europe and the best preserved on the continent. Last year, researchers identified 9,581 species in the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (RBDD).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)