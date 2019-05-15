Romania cuts VAT on traditional food from 9% to 5%

Romania’s Government passed an emergency ordinance regulating social health insurance contributions and reducing the VAT rate from 9% to 5% for mountain, organic and traditional food.

“We are discussing an important bill. We are considering increasing the Romanians’ access to healthy products. We will reduce the VAT rate from 9% to 5% for the organic, traditional products as well as for the food produced in mountain areas. By lowering the VAT rate, we contribute to lowering the price of these products and thus encourage people to eat healthy products,” prime minister Viorica Dancila said at the beginning of the Government meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)