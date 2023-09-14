Macro

Romania's CA deficit shrinks to 7.7% of GDP, still above pre-pandemic average

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months ending July was EUR 23.4 billion, close to the deficit in the previous 12-month period, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA deficit to GDP ratio, however, narrowed to 7.7% from 8.9% in the 12 months ending July 2022.

In its September 8 country update, rating agency Fitch said that it expected Romania's CA gap to narrow to the pre-pandemic average (5%-7%) in 2023-2025. Romania will thus continue to have one of the largest CA deficits in central and eastern Europe and the 'BBB' category, partly reflecting competitiveness challenges.

On the upside, the rating agency remarked the country's successful financing of the external deficit. Romania has faced no external financing pressures during the global monetary tightening period, the agency commented.

The recent CA gap narrowing was entirely due to a smaller trade gap. 

The improvement in Romania's CA position over the past 12 months was visibly an effect of the trade gap – which narrowed to 5.1% of GDP in the 12 months to July from 6.6% of GDP in the previous 12-month period. At the same time, the contribution (deficit) of the other two CA elements – the primary and secondary accounts – moved from minus 2.3% of GDP to minus 2.6% of GDP.

The profits derived by the FDI companies in both periods were significant and visible in the reinvested profits (part of the FDI): 2.2% of GDP in the 12 months to July 2023 and 2.4% in the previous 12-month period. 

Romania's external deficit was (artificially) boosted by the reinvested earnings of FDI companies in 2021-2023. 

Compared to the 12-month period ending July 2019 (pre-pandemic period), Romania's CA deficit seems much wider now: 7.7% of GDP versus 5.1% of GDP. However, under the BOP5 methodology – which does not double-count the reinvested earnings as a CA (deficit) element and FDI element, the differential is not that wide: 5.5% of GDP now compared to 4.2% in 2019.

The reinvested earnings, however, increased from 0.9% of GDP to 2.2% of GDP, reflecting FDI companies' higher profits. 

Genuine FDI in 12 months to July was only 0.7% of GDP – three times less than in 2019. 

Speaking of FDI, gross FDI inflows in Romania (non-residents' investments in Romania) were only 2.9% of GDP in the 12 months to July, down from 4.3% in the previous 12-month period. Taking out the reinvested earnings, the gross FDI dropped from 1.9% of GDP to 0.7% of GDP.

In 2019, total gross FDI was 2.9% of GDP (like in 2023), out of which 0.9% of GDP was reinvested profit – so 2.0% of GDP was the gross FDI without reinvested earnings (nearly three times more compared to the 12-month period to July 2023).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's CA deficit shrinks to 7.7% of GDP, still above pre-pandemic average

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months ending July was EUR 23.4 billion, close to the deficit in the previous 12-month period, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The CA deficit to GDP ratio, however, narrowed to 7.7% from 8.9% in the 12 months ending July 2022.

In its September 8 country update, rating agency Fitch said that it expected Romania's CA gap to narrow to the pre-pandemic average (5%-7%) in 2023-2025. Romania will thus continue to have one of the largest CA deficits in central and eastern Europe and the 'BBB' category, partly reflecting competitiveness challenges.

On the upside, the rating agency remarked the country's successful financing of the external deficit. Romania has faced no external financing pressures during the global monetary tightening period, the agency commented.

The recent CA gap narrowing was entirely due to a smaller trade gap. 

The improvement in Romania's CA position over the past 12 months was visibly an effect of the trade gap – which narrowed to 5.1% of GDP in the 12 months to July from 6.6% of GDP in the previous 12-month period. At the same time, the contribution (deficit) of the other two CA elements – the primary and secondary accounts – moved from minus 2.3% of GDP to minus 2.6% of GDP.

The profits derived by the FDI companies in both periods were significant and visible in the reinvested profits (part of the FDI): 2.2% of GDP in the 12 months to July 2023 and 2.4% in the previous 12-month period. 

Romania's external deficit was (artificially) boosted by the reinvested earnings of FDI companies in 2021-2023. 

Compared to the 12-month period ending July 2019 (pre-pandemic period), Romania's CA deficit seems much wider now: 7.7% of GDP versus 5.1% of GDP. However, under the BOP5 methodology – which does not double-count the reinvested earnings as a CA (deficit) element and FDI element, the differential is not that wide: 5.5% of GDP now compared to 4.2% in 2019.

The reinvested earnings, however, increased from 0.9% of GDP to 2.2% of GDP, reflecting FDI companies' higher profits. 

Genuine FDI in 12 months to July was only 0.7% of GDP – three times less than in 2019. 

Speaking of FDI, gross FDI inflows in Romania (non-residents' investments in Romania) were only 2.9% of GDP in the 12 months to July, down from 4.3% in the previous 12-month period. Taking out the reinvested earnings, the gross FDI dropped from 1.9% of GDP to 0.7% of GDP.

In 2019, total gross FDI was 2.9% of GDP (like in 2023), out of which 0.9% of GDP was reinvested profit – so 2.0% of GDP was the gross FDI without reinvested earnings (nearly three times more compared to the 12-month period to July 2023).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover