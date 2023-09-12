Net investments in Romania up 13.5% y/y in H1

The volume of investments in Romania increased by 13.5% y/y (comparable prices) to RON 40.0 billion (EUR 8 bln) in Q2, the statistics office INS announced.

The rise was fueled by the 21.3% advance of the investments in productive equipment (RON 11.3 bln or 28.3% of total) and other assets (mainly intangible, +41% y/y to 8.1% of total). In contrast, the volume of investments in buildings increased by only 7.7% y/y but still accounts for almost two-thirds of the total (63%, or RON 25.4 bln).

In H1, the volume of investments increased by 13.5% as well, to RON 70.0 bln (EUR 14 bln).

The net investments to GDP ratio increased from 9.5% in H1 last year to 10.1% this year.

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)