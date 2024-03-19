Romania continues to evacuate citizens from Gaza

Romania continues to evacuate citizens from the Gaza strip. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on March 18 that 11 Romanian citizens and their families left Gaza and crossed into Egypt through Rafah.

“They were taken over by the mobile consular team of the Romanian Embassy in Egypt, which accompanied them to Cairo, from where they will be boarded for Romania in the following period,” MAE announced.

To date, 313 Romanian citizens and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza strip.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it continues the dialogue with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of the other citizens and family members in case there are other requests, “depending on the developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)