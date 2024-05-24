Energy

Romania’s Commodity Exchange integrates into SIDC coupled intraday electricity market

24 May 2024

Romania’s Commodity Exchange (BRM) announced that on May 22, it operationalized the intraday trading market, coupled with the European system SIDC (Single Intraday Coupling), and the first deals have already been closed, according to Bursa.ro.

“Market participants operating across countries will benefit from an Electricity Market that becomes more liquid and therefore increasingly competitive,” SIDC commented in a statement that confirms the successful go-live on May 22, 2024, for BRM’s trading platform to operate within the European Single Intraday Coupling.

BRM says that this complex technical and institutional achievement carried out and put into operation in collaboration with Nord Pool energy exchange, at the highest current standards, marks a step of major importance in the development of the energy market in Romania.

SIDC currently connects the continuous intraday markets of 25 European countries.

Romania has already been a member of SIDC since 2019 with Transelectrica’s operated market OPCOM market.

In addition to wholesale energy markets, BRM traditionally operated a retail electronic platform where around 1,000 public institutions purchase from suppliers gas, power, oil products, and other general commodities through more than 2,000 auctions per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)

Romania’s Commodity Exchange (BRM) announced that on May 22, it operationalized the intraday trading market, coupled with the European system SIDC (Single Intraday Coupling), and the first deals have already been closed, according to Bursa.ro.

“Market participants operating across countries will benefit from an Electricity Market that becomes more liquid and therefore increasingly competitive,” SIDC commented in a statement that confirms the successful go-live on May 22, 2024, for BRM’s trading platform to operate within the European Single Intraday Coupling.

BRM says that this complex technical and institutional achievement carried out and put into operation in collaboration with Nord Pool energy exchange, at the highest current standards, marks a step of major importance in the development of the energy market in Romania.

SIDC currently connects the continuous intraday markets of 25 European countries.

Romania has already been a member of SIDC since 2019 with Transelectrica’s operated market OPCOM market.

In addition to wholesale energy markets, BRM traditionally operated a retail electronic platform where around 1,000 public institutions purchase from suppliers gas, power, oil products, and other general commodities through more than 2,000 auctions per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Madamlead/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

