Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:52
Eco

Romania falls six places in the Climate Change Performance Index

09 December 2020
Romania ranks 30th in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2021 developed by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute, and Climate Action Network. Last year, Romania was at number 24.

The CCPI currently evaluates and compares the climate protection performance of 57 countries and of the European Union (EU), which are together responsible for more than 90% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It assesses countries’ performance in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use, and climate policy.

Romania received a high rating in the Energy Use category, where it ranks 17th, according to the report quoted by Green-report.ro. However, the country dropped from a high to a medium rating in both GHG Emissions (where it also ranks 17th) and Renewable Energy (35th).

On the other hand, Romania ranks low in the Climate Policy category, where it ranks 48th. However, by comparison, last year, the country received a very low rating in this category, as it ranked 54th. 

In the overall ranking, the EU has improved from the 22nd place last year to the 16th place this year, almost exclusively thanks to a much better-rated climate policy. 

However, no country performs well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating in the index. Therefore, once again, the first three ranks of the overall ranking remain empty. Sweden, the UK, and Denmark are the best-ranked countries. At the opposite end, with the lowest scores, are Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The full report is available here, while data on Romania can be found here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
