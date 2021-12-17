Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania could start vaccinating children aged 5-11 in January

17 December 2021
Romania will most likely begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 in the second half of January, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced on December 16. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children are set to arrive in Romania in the first half of next month.

The online platform and the national vaccination register were already optimized for this age group, Gheorghita said, according to local Agerpres.

Children aged 5-11 will be able to receive the vaccine at vaccination centres using the Pfizer vaccine or even the family doctor's office. The vaccine will be administered in two doses at an interval of 21 days, Valeriu Gheorghita explained.

More than 15.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Romania by December 16 to more than 7.87 million people (of which 7.69 million fully vaccinated). However, people's interest in getting the vaccine has been declining in the past few weeks, with only 6,616 receiving their first dose in the past 24 hours.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

