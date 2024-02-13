Romania’s Constitutional Court to rule on green power producers’ complaint on windfall tax

The Constitutional Court of Romania has tabled for next month a first hearing in two cases referred by the producers of renewable electricity that argue against the windfall tax, Profit.ro reported.

The said tax is levied on the power generators’ revenues resulting from wholesale sales transactions at prices above RON 450 per MWh.

The court will have to deal with more similar cases.

The budgetary receipts from the over-taxation of energy producers and traders, called ″contribution to the Energy Transition Fund″ (FTE), represent the main source of financing the compensations granted by the state to electricity and gas suppliers to cover the differences between wholesale purchase costs from the markets and prices capped invoiced to final consumers by law.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)