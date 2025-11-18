Macro

Romania's 2026 budget planning may not be ready before January

18 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan, in a press conference on November 17, announced that the next year's budget planning might not be approved in December but rather in January after having legislated the entire set of budgetary measures that should generate a predictable budgetary construction for 2026.

Bolojan made the comments while attending the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities in Romania, as reported by Agerpres.

The Parliament, on November 18, should amend the law on fiscal measures, part of the second package of budgetary measures, in line with the objections expressed by the Constitutional Court (CCR). This would allow local administration to increase the taxes on property and better collect their revenues, he explained.

"We are in a situation where we should close this year with an 8.4% of GDP deficit, and what we have committed to for next year is to bring the deficit as close to 6% as possible. If I had to make an estimate, I could say 6%-6.5%," said Ilie Bolojan.

He explained that the interest paid on public debt, EUR 11 billion this year and EUR 12 billion (3% of GDP) in 2026, is a major constraint to bringing the public deficit down. However, proven fiscal discipline should reduce borrowing costs and thus create fiscal space, he also explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Macro

Romania's 2026 budget planning may not be ready before January

18 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan, in a press conference on November 17, announced that the next year's budget planning might not be approved in December but rather in January after having legislated the entire set of budgetary measures that should generate a predictable budgetary construction for 2026.

Bolojan made the comments while attending the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities in Romania, as reported by Agerpres.

The Parliament, on November 18, should amend the law on fiscal measures, part of the second package of budgetary measures, in line with the objections expressed by the Constitutional Court (CCR). This would allow local administration to increase the taxes on property and better collect their revenues, he explained.

"We are in a situation where we should close this year with an 8.4% of GDP deficit, and what we have committed to for next year is to bring the deficit as close to 6% as possible. If I had to make an estimate, I could say 6%-6.5%," said Ilie Bolojan.

He explained that the interest paid on public debt, EUR 11 billion this year and EUR 12 billion (3% of GDP) in 2026, is a major constraint to bringing the public deficit down. However, proven fiscal discipline should reduce borrowing costs and thus create fiscal space, he also explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 November 2025
Real Estate
London’s New Bond Street becomes world’s priciest retail destination, Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei ranks 39th
19 November 2025
People
Romania secures UN Dispute Tribunal judge position after international competition
19 November 2025
Defense
Romania detects drone crossing its airspace amid Russian strikes in neighboring Ukraine
19 November 2025
Defense
Romania’s BlueSpace Technology set to unveil VLAH combat vehicle
19 November 2025
Sports
Romania ends World Cup qualifiers with 7–1 win against San Marino
18 November 2025
Administration
Bucharest street closed to traffic after revelation that it was built over a gas pipeline
18 November 2025
Politics
Romanian presidential adviser Ludovic Orban leaves post after six weeks in office
18 November 2025
Transport
Romanian Transport Ministry kicks off design phase for A8 highway section