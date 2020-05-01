Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 21:30
Justice
Romania’s former Chamber of Deputies speaker sentenced to 7 years jail for bribe taking
05 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court on Tuesday, December 24, sentenced former Chamber of Deputies speaker Bogdan Olteanu to seven years in jail for taking a bribe while holding this position. Olteanu has also served as vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

He was sent to court by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for facilitating the illegal appointment of Liviu Mihaiu as governor of the Danube Delta Reserve Area after receiving EUR 1 million from controversial businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu.

DNA prosecutors charged him with influence peddling and demanded a 10-year prison sentence. At the last hearing, the DNA representative stated that the case against Bogdan Olteanu included evidence that proved his guilt, including the statements given by Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, some businessmen and the former governor of the Danube Delta Liviu Mihaiu, but also bank records and telephone and environmental interceptions.

Olteanu can appeal the sentence of the Bucharest Court.

Bogdan Olteanu was a vice president of the PNL in the 2000s, close to former liberal leader and PM Călin Popescu Tariceanu, and he was the president of the Chamber of Deputies between 2006 and 2008. He later became deputy governor of BNR.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 40521998 © Bokgallery | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sun, 01/05/2020 - 21:30
Justice
Romania’s former Chamber of Deputies speaker sentenced to 7 years jail for bribe taking
05 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Court on Tuesday, December 24, sentenced former Chamber of Deputies speaker Bogdan Olteanu to seven years in jail for taking a bribe while holding this position. Olteanu has also served as vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

He was sent to court by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for facilitating the illegal appointment of Liviu Mihaiu as governor of the Danube Delta Reserve Area after receiving EUR 1 million from controversial businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu.

DNA prosecutors charged him with influence peddling and demanded a 10-year prison sentence. At the last hearing, the DNA representative stated that the case against Bogdan Olteanu included evidence that proved his guilt, including the statements given by Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, some businessmen and the former governor of the Danube Delta Liviu Mihaiu, but also bank records and telephone and environmental interceptions.

Olteanu can appeal the sentence of the Bucharest Court.

Bogdan Olteanu was a vice president of the PNL in the 2000s, close to former liberal leader and PM Călin Popescu Tariceanu, and he was the president of the Chamber of Deputies between 2006 and 2008. He later became deputy governor of BNR.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 40521998 © Bokgallery | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40