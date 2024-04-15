Romania bests Ukraine to qualify for final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup

Romania has qualified for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup final tournament in Seville. Tennis players Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian defeated the Ukrainian representatives and secured Romania's qualification for the finals of the team competition.

Romania won over Ukraine in the last match at Fernandina Beach in the United States. Ukraine will participate in a playoff to remain in the World Group, according to News.ro.

The first day ended with a general score of 2-0 in favor of Ukraine. Ana Bogdan was defeated by Lesia Tsurenko with scores of 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, and Jaqueline Cristian was defeated by Elina Svitolina in two sets 6-3, 7-5.

The second day was flawless for the Romanian team, who won all three matches. In doubles, Bogdan and Cristian defeated the team of Liudmila Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok with scores of 6-2, 7-6. Also on Saturday, Ana Bogdan defeated Elina Svitolina with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, and Jaqueline Cristian defeated Lesia Tsurenko with 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

(Photo source: Billie Jean King Cup on Facebook)