Environment

Romania’s National Forest Administration begins Tree Planting Month, plans for 26 million saplings planted

15 March 2024

Romania's National Forest Administration, or Romsilva, marked the beginning of the Tree Planting Month by planting 3,750 saplings of white and black poplar on a 1.5-hectare plot in Bacău, eastern Romania, on March 15. The month-long event starts annually in March and ends on April 15. 

Environment minister Mircea Fechet participated in the tree-planting event in Bacău.

This year, the institution is set to plant 26 million saplings and regenerate over 12,000 hectares.

"Forests are resilient to climate changes, whose devastating effects we all feel, whether in summer, when we go through entire weeks of red heatwave warnings, then floods, storms, or other extreme weather phenomena. At the same time, the pace at which we exploit must be supported by the rate at which we plant, replant, and regenerate the forest," said Mircea Fechet, the minister of environment, water and forests, cited by News.ro.

This year, Romsilva will plant about 26 million forest saplings and will regenerate 12,087 hectares in the public state-owned forest fund with a budget of RON 296 million (EUR 59.5 million).

Moreover, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Forests benefits from substantial funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the Forests and Biodiversity Protection component. Over EUR 430 million will go into afforestation and reforestation, EUR 30 million will be set aside for urban forests, and EUR 50 million for nurseries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva on Facebook)

1

