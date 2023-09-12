Romania's BeActive campaign to encourage sports with events in September

Romania’s National Sports Agency recently announced the launch of the 2023 edition of the European Week of Sport in the country. The events connected to the campaign will span through the end of September.

The #BeActive campaign promotes an active and healthy lifestyle and raises awareness about the importance of sports and active living for the health and well-being of communities. It argues that sports in any form, at any age, for everyone, leads to healthier citizens and happier people.

The European Week of Sport (EWoS) is an initiative of the European Commission aimed at promoting sports and physical activity across Europe. After the huge success of last year's edition, the 2023 Week of Sport will offer events in 40 countries, diverse activities, contests, and challenges. Involvement, inclusion, and innovation are the three pillars that all initiatives will focus on this year, reflecting the contemporary changes and directions our societies are heading.

"We are in the second edition of the European Week of Sport in which the National Sports Agency serves as the National Coordination Body. After the tremendous success of the previous edition, for which we received congratulations from the European Commission, we expect the 2023 edition to be even more spectacular, to have an even greater impact at the national level, to engage more people and convince them of the importance of movement and a healthy lifestyle. At this moment, we are among the leading European countries in terms of registered sports events on the general platform, so the signs are very encouraging," stated Elisabeta Lipă, president of the National Sports Agency.

In Romania, the #BeActive campaign will be carried out in partnership with numerous public and private entities, with an estimated goal of at least 100,000 direct and indirect participants nationwide.

The European Week of Sport is structured around an official opening followed by a flagship event and is centered around four themes to attract all categories of the public, namely sports in the educational environment, sports in the workplace, outdoor sports, sports in sports clubs, and fitness centers.

In Romania, the main events of the European Week of Sport include the opening ceremony, which will take place on September 20 at 11:00 AM at the National Sports Complex “Arcul de Triumf” Sports Village. Demonstrations and several workshops held by national sports federations will take place on September 23, from 10 AM to 5 PM in Drumul Taberei Park. Events continue until the end of the month.

Renowned Romanian sports personalities have joined the initiative as #BeActive ambassadors: Elisabeta Lipă, Cătălin Chirilă, Ana Maria Popescu (Brânză), Monica Roșu, Vali I. Caciuriac, Doina Melinte, Alina Dumitru, and many others.

This year, the National Sports Agency and RomaniaActive have joined forces, so the European Week of Sport and the national day of movement, #BEACTIVEDAY, have become partners, with the common goal of encouraging millions of people to take the first step toward physical activity. RomaniaActive members will be involved in sports activities organized by the National Sports Agency, resulting in joint actions at the agency's events.

Furthermore, the Top Wellbeing Employer of the Year 2023 contest, the first competition aimed at discovering and rewarding companies in Romania that pay the most attention to the well-being of employees and the community in which they operate, initiated by Bodyshape Transformation Center, was organized under the auspices of the European Week of Sport, in partnership with the National Sports Agency.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)