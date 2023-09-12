Events

iMapp Bucharest 2023: Video mapping event lights up the Parliament Palace in September

12 September 2023

iMapp Bucharest – Winners League, the video mapping event that promises to turn the city into the world capital of light, holds a new edition in Constituției Square on September 23. The program covers DJ sets and street art performances, but probably the event's star moment is the video mapping contest that lights up the city's famous Palace of the Parliament.

iMapp Bucharest will start at 11:00, awaiting locals and tourists with street food and relaxation areas, DJ sets, and street artists, the organizers announced

Right from the start, the stage will vibrate to the electronic rhythms of DJ CS84, followed at 17:00 by KOV. Then, DJ Ravin will take the stage at the opening of the international 3D video mapping contest. 

Street artists will also entertain the public throughout the day, with the living statues, led robots, disco ball heads, and the mirror man being just a few of them.

The eighth edition of the world's largest video mapping event will feature PostSignal - Jeremy Oury and Dorian Rigal (winning team of the Audience Award at the Video Mapping Festival Contest in Lille, France); John Tettenborn and Kourtney Lara Ross (winners of the Genius Loci Weimar Festival in Germany); Panagiotis Tomaras (winner of last year's edition of CosmoLights Projection Mapping in Greece); MultiScalar created and led by Reinaldo Verde (Grand Prize winner of the 2023 edition of Zsolnay Light Festival in Hungary); and Julia Shamsheieva (1minut Projection Mapping Grand Prix winner from Japan). They will project their works on the 23,000 sqm facade of the Palace of the Parliament, and an international jury will decide the big winner.

Moreover, for the first time at iMapp Bucharest, the public will get to know PIXEL, the new virtual MC generated by AI with the help of state-of-the-art technology, which uses advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze human speech patterns, facial movements and gestures, which are then played back in a fictional environment. 

Access to the event is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Creart.ro)

1

