Romanian Govt. waits for EC’s recommendations for final form of “cap and subsidy” scheme

18 October 2022
Romania’s Government is waiting for the final recommendations for sketching the final form of the national “cap and subsidy” scheme on energy prices, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu announced, Bursa.ro reported.

At this moment, energy suppliers and consumers are faced with uncertainty related to the magnitude and the scope of the subsidies extended by the Government - to be largely financed out of the windfall profit tax charged to energy producers.

PSD leader Ciolacu also said that the scheme should preferably be extended until 2025, and it should follow as much as possible European guidelines with a view of unitary treatment across the member states.

Emergency ordinance OUG 119/2022 that regulates the scheme was passed with amendments by the Senate on September 27, expanding the list of those benefiting from a capped price for consumption until August 31, 2023. Currently, OUG 119/2022 is in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

