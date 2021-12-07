Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:29
Business

Romania attempts to sell stake in Krivoi Rog metallurgical plant in Ukraine

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will auction its stake in the ailing Ukrainian steel complex Krivoi Rog (Kryvyi Rih), developed during the communist regime but currently under bankruptcy after remaining for a long period in conservation, according to a decision drafted by the Government.

The complex was supposed to produce iron ore pellets for the steel furnaces in the same location - owned by ArcelorMittal since 2005.

Romania invested USD 800 mln in the project and received a 27% stake. The largest investor was the USSR, and Ukraine received 56.8% of the project. Slovakia also received 18.2% in the project.

Profit.ro reports about the situation on the site, apparently subject to looting in complicity with the management of the company that is hostile to the Romanian side.

On May 15, 2019, a meeting took place at the headquarters of the Romanian Ministry of Economy between the representatives of Hares Engineering GmbH (Austria) - potential investor for CIM Krivoi Rog, at their request, and representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry for Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. Potential investors have expressed interest in the pellet factory built by the Romanian side on the Krivoi Rog platform.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:29
Business

Romania attempts to sell stake in Krivoi Rog metallurgical plant in Ukraine

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will auction its stake in the ailing Ukrainian steel complex Krivoi Rog (Kryvyi Rih), developed during the communist regime but currently under bankruptcy after remaining for a long period in conservation, according to a decision drafted by the Government.

The complex was supposed to produce iron ore pellets for the steel furnaces in the same location - owned by ArcelorMittal since 2005.

Romania invested USD 800 mln in the project and received a 27% stake. The largest investor was the USSR, and Ukraine received 56.8% of the project. Slovakia also received 18.2% in the project.

Profit.ro reports about the situation on the site, apparently subject to looting in complicity with the management of the company that is hostile to the Romanian side.

On May 15, 2019, a meeting took place at the headquarters of the Romanian Ministry of Economy between the representatives of Hares Engineering GmbH (Austria) - potential investor for CIM Krivoi Rog, at their request, and representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry for Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. Potential investors have expressed interest in the pellet factory built by the Romanian side on the Krivoi Rog platform.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted