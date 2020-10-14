Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:59
Eco

Romania will have a national air quality forecasting system

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will have a national air quality forecasting system to be developed under a EU-funded project, the Environment Ministry announced. At first, the new system will be tested in three pilot cities by 2023.

Environment minister Costel Alexe signed on Tuesday, October 13, the financing contract worth more than RON 81 million to improve the national air quality assessment and monitoring system. Most of the money, namely approximately RON 74 million, will be non-reimbursable European funds.

"I believe that the air will be one of the biggest challenges for local and central authorities in the next ten years. I am glad that Romania will have an air quality forecasting system that anyone can access on their phone, and that can even be inserted in TV programs, after the weather forecast," Costel Alexe said at the press conference marking the signing of the financing agreement.

"This will be the only official forecast in Romania because the system's data are based on air quality measurement systems accredited at the European level. With such a forecast, people will be able to plan their outdoor activities better, and the authorities will be able to impose short-term measures where immediate action can be taken," he added.

By 2023, the forecast system will be calibrated in three pilot cities: Ploiesti, Brasov, and Iasi. Next, the system will be implemented at the national level.

The contract signed on Tuesday will also finance 17 of the 60 new stations to be added to the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, the Environment Ministry said. The other 43 new stations will be financed by the Environment Fund Administration (AFM). 

"65% of them will be located in Bucharest, the most polluted city in Romania. Also here, from the AFM budget, we will develop a network of 50 sensors for measuring air quality. Another 30 cities in the country will also have new stations at the beginning of next year, which will measure the air pollution levels," minister Alexe said.

At present, the National Air Quality Monitoring Network has 148 stations.

The entire EU-funded project will be implemented by 2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:59
Eco

Romania will have a national air quality forecasting system

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will have a national air quality forecasting system to be developed under a EU-funded project, the Environment Ministry announced. At first, the new system will be tested in three pilot cities by 2023.

Environment minister Costel Alexe signed on Tuesday, October 13, the financing contract worth more than RON 81 million to improve the national air quality assessment and monitoring system. Most of the money, namely approximately RON 74 million, will be non-reimbursable European funds.

"I believe that the air will be one of the biggest challenges for local and central authorities in the next ten years. I am glad that Romania will have an air quality forecasting system that anyone can access on their phone, and that can even be inserted in TV programs, after the weather forecast," Costel Alexe said at the press conference marking the signing of the financing agreement.

"This will be the only official forecast in Romania because the system's data are based on air quality measurement systems accredited at the European level. With such a forecast, people will be able to plan their outdoor activities better, and the authorities will be able to impose short-term measures where immediate action can be taken," he added.

By 2023, the forecast system will be calibrated in three pilot cities: Ploiesti, Brasov, and Iasi. Next, the system will be implemented at the national level.

The contract signed on Tuesday will also finance 17 of the 60 new stations to be added to the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, the Environment Ministry said. The other 43 new stations will be financed by the Environment Fund Administration (AFM). 

"65% of them will be located in Bucharest, the most polluted city in Romania. Also here, from the AFM budget, we will develop a network of 50 sensors for measuring air quality. Another 30 cities in the country will also have new stations at the beginning of next year, which will measure the air pollution levels," minister Alexe said.

At present, the National Air Quality Monitoring Network has 148 stations.

The entire EU-funded project will be implemented by 2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high
13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania