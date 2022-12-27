Social

Romania aims to attract doctors from outside EU to make up for personnel shortage

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, recently revealed his intention to attract qualified medical personnel from countries other than those part of the European Union (EU) in order to cover the current deficit of doctors in the country.

The minister announced a new residency exam in the spring to fill the remaining vacancies in hospitals across Romania during an interview with public TV station TVR Info.

“I would like to organize a new residency exam this spring for the remaining unoccupied places. There are several hundred places that were not filled out [during the past] residency exam. In family medicine, almost 90% of the places made available were filled, but in others – in emergency medicine, for example – very few were filled,” the minister said.

“We need to make emergency medicine attractive. There is a personnel crisis in the ambulance services and in the emergency reception units, and we must find a solution so that the human resources strategy provides enough personnel,” he added.

Romania will host a regional meeting of around 53 states that are part of the World Health Organization in March 2023. Participants will discuss problems related to human resources in health and the certification of medical personnel from countries other than those part of the EU.

“[…] representatives of the European Commission will be present and we want to debate, to find solutions, because certifying professional qualifications in the European Union is very strict, and we need to find the levers by which a flow of qualified medical personnel from countries other than the European Union may be possible, but under some regulated conditions,” minister Rafila said.

Back in the summer, the president of Romania’s college of physicians told HotNews that one of the major problems regarding human resources in the health services sector is that half of the country’s doctors are concentrated in several major cities, leaving hospitals in the rest of the country understaffed.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Social

Romania aims to attract doctors from outside EU to make up for personnel shortage

27 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, recently revealed his intention to attract qualified medical personnel from countries other than those part of the European Union (EU) in order to cover the current deficit of doctors in the country.

The minister announced a new residency exam in the spring to fill the remaining vacancies in hospitals across Romania during an interview with public TV station TVR Info.

“I would like to organize a new residency exam this spring for the remaining unoccupied places. There are several hundred places that were not filled out [during the past] residency exam. In family medicine, almost 90% of the places made available were filled, but in others – in emergency medicine, for example – very few were filled,” the minister said.

“We need to make emergency medicine attractive. There is a personnel crisis in the ambulance services and in the emergency reception units, and we must find a solution so that the human resources strategy provides enough personnel,” he added.

Romania will host a regional meeting of around 53 states that are part of the World Health Organization in March 2023. Participants will discuss problems related to human resources in health and the certification of medical personnel from countries other than those part of the EU.

“[…] representatives of the European Commission will be present and we want to debate, to find solutions, because certifying professional qualifications in the European Union is very strict, and we need to find the levers by which a flow of qualified medical personnel from countries other than the European Union may be possible, but under some regulated conditions,” minister Rafila said.

Back in the summer, the president of Romania’s college of physicians told HotNews that one of the major problems regarding human resources in the health services sector is that half of the country’s doctors are concentrated in several major cities, leaving hospitals in the rest of the country understaffed.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote