Romania’s Govt. asks for additional dividends from power grid operator

Romania’s Economy Ministry has requested the electricity carrier Transelectrica to distribute additional dividends worth RON 170.7 million (EUR 37.1 million) from last year’s profit.

The ministry has a stake of 58.68% in Transelectrica. If the General Shareholders Meeting approves the request, the Economy Ministry would get RON 100.2 million (EUR 21.8 million).

Transelectrica has already paid dividends worth RON 137.8 million (EUR 30 million) this year. The state received RON 81 million (EUR 17.6 million).

This is the Government’s third request for additional dividends from state-owned companies. On Monday, the Energy Ministry asked the state-owned oil transporter Conpet to pay RON 85 million (EUR 18.4 million) as dividends. Three days earlier, it asked the state-owned gas producer Romgaz to distribute RON 750 million (EUR 163.1 million) worth of special dividends.

