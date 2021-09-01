Profile picture for user andreich
Roland Berger to advise Romania's Salrom on graphite exploitation

01 September 2021
The German management consulting company Roland Berger won the international tender organized by Romania's national salt company Salrom for conducting a feasibility study on the exploitation of graphite in Romania.

Economy minister Claudiu Nasui made the announcement on Facebook. He said that the exploitation of graphite could turn Romania into an important country for the development of the battery industry.

"Romania can become a very important place for the battery industry and can get to this naturally, without subsidies or state aid schemes also paid from taxpayers' money," Nasui wrote in his Facebook post, according to Agerpres.

He added: "Many modern technologies for the manufacture of batteries and solar panels use graphene, which is obtained from graphite, a product that we also want to manufacture in Romania."

Romania has graphite deposits at the Baia de Fier mine in Gorj county.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

