ROCA investment platform takes over paints and varnishes producer Sarcom

Romanian investment fund ROCA, focusing on distressed assets, announced the takeover of 100% in Sarcom, one of the largest producers of paints and varnishes in Romania.

Sarcom was founded 30 years ago by brothers Marinică and Aurel Potop. It produces under the brands Sticky and Coral.

With 116 employees, the manufacturer posted a turnover of almost RON 57 mln (EUR 11.7 mn) and a net profit of RON 12.3 mln.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Competition Council, and the value has not been made public.

(Photo courtesy of Roca)

