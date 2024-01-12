Romanian construction materials group ROCA Industry issues new shares

ROCA Industry (BVB: ROC1), the first industrial holding of construction materials in Romania, majority owned by ROCA Investments, announced the completion of the first stage in which 926,872 new shares were subscribed with a nominal value of RON 10 each, with a total nominal value of RON 9.3 million (EUR 1.9 million), and the beginning of the second stage of the capital increase consisting of a private placement, having as its object the actions not subscribed in the first stage.

The object of the private placement is a total number of 14 million new shares, with a nominal value of RON 10 per share, of which 5.6 million new shares will be issued as a result of compensation with certain claims owed by ROCA Industry to ROCA Investments. The difference is being offered in exchange for cash contributions.

The total value of the capitalization round through private placement amounts to RON 141 million, according to the current report issued by the company on January 11, 2024.

ROCA Industry, directly and indirectly, owns a number of 8 companies: BICO Industries (the first and largest national producer of fibreglass mesh and the only domestic producer of fibreglass reinforcements), EVOLOR (one of the largest players in the paint and varnish production industry), ECO EURO DOORS (the largest Romanian manufacturer of doors intended for residential constructions), DIAL (the company specialized in the manufacture of wire products), ELECTROPLAST (one of the most important producers of electrical cables), as well as the fibreglass producers Terra, Europlas and Iranga (indirectly owned through BICO Industries).

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)