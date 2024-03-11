Romanian industrial holding ROCA Industry debuts on Bucharest Stock Exchange's Regulated Market two years after AeRO listing

News from Companies

March 11 is the first day of trading of ROCA Industry shares on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock symbol ROC1

The value of the company increased by 23% in the two years of its presence on the capital market, and at the time of the transfer it had a capitalization of 234.7 million lei

In the last year, ROC1 stock was in the top 10 liquidity in the AeRO market and in the top 5 in the BET-AeRO index by percentage

ROCA Industry is the fifth company to move from the AeRO market to the Regulated Market

ROCA Industry, Romania's first building materials holding company, debuted today, March 11, on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ROC1, following the transfer from the AeRO market. ROCA Industry has been present on the capital market since January 2022 and at the time of the transfer had a capitalization of RON 234.7 million (EUR 47.3 mln). The company's value has increased by 23% since its initial listing on the AeRO market in January 2022.

"I have full confidence that with ROCA Industry's access to the main market, our stock exchange will be more valuable and attractive. And when I say that, I'm not just referring to our RON 250 million capitalization, but to everything this holding brings with it: the vision and ambition to strengthen and excel in a fragmented market, demonstrating that we are a sustainable growth engine; an innovative business model that harmonizes private equity with the capital market; and our mission to perpetuate and transform entrepreneurial businesses into true regional champions", said Rudi Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments.

"This is a historical step for ROCA Industry, for our entire team and we believe for the entire Romanian industrial sector. The debut on the Regulated Market of the BVB marks a major milestone in our strategy of consolidating our leading position in the building materials industry in Romania and developing strong regional champions, competitive on the European markets. Last but not least, this is a new promise kept by our holding company and we are determined to take advantage of new capital market opportunities to accelerate growth and bring value to our shareholders, investors and partners who stand by our side", stated Ioan-Adrian Bindea, CEO ROCA Industry.

Over the past year ROC1 stock has been in the top 10 liquidity in the AeRO market and was in the top 5 in the BET-AeRO index by percentage. In the two years of its presence on the AeRO market, investors have completed more than 7,200 transactions with 5.48 million ROC1 shares for a total value of 52.7 million lei.

"The transfer of ROCA Industry to the Regulated Market of the stock exchange opens the 2024 listing season as well as new growth opportunities for the ROCA team through access to a new category of investors. The company's performance over the past two years has been a test of the capital market that ROCA Industry has passed. The presence on the capital market totals so far more than 52.7 million lei worth of transactions with ROC1 shares, with the company being in the top 10 liquidity on the AeRO market last year. We encourage the ROCA Industry team, as well as other issuers, to use the financing mechanisms that the stock exchange offers to their benefit and that of their investors", said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The transfer of ROCA Industry shares on the Regulated Market was realized with the support of BT Capital Partners.

ROCA Industry owns, directly and indirectly, a number of 9 significant players in the construction industry: BICO Industries (the first and largest national producer of fiberglass mesh and the only domestic producer of fiberglass reinforcement), EVOLOR (one of the largest players in the paint and varnish production industry), ECO EURO DOORS (the largest Romanian producer of doors for residential construction), WORKSHOP DOORS (the second largest Romanian producer of doors for residential buildings), DIAL (producer of metal wire products), ELECTROPLAST (one of the most important producers of electrical cables), as well as glass fibre producers Terra, Europlas and Iranga, through BICO Industries.

