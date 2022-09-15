Agriculture

ROCA Agri holding gets a new member: Dachim, with a farm and oilseed processing units

15 September 2022
ROCA Agri RDF, the agricultural holding of ROCA Investments, will include Dachim (which cultivates 2,000 ha of land and operates oilseed processing units) after it reached an agreement with the owners - Andrea and Ferenc Korponay family, Profit.ro reported.

Ferenc Korponay will become a member of the holding's Board of Directors.

In addition to the extrusion factory in Arad, Dachim owns a sunflower oil factory (Elixir brand) and cultivates 2,000 hectares in the centre of the country. This will double the amount of land cultivated by members of ROCA Agri holding.

ROCA Agri RDF currently includes three other companies: RDF SA, RDF Agricultura and Adidana. For 2022, the holding estimates revenues of up to RON 700 mln. In H1, it reported a turnover of RON 300 mln and RON 14.4 mln EBITDA.

Dachim's results should be added to this: RON 5.5 mln EBITDA in H1, and RON 110 mln turnover expected for 2022.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dachim SRL)

