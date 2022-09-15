The Maxagro group, owned by brothers Ianco and Ioji Zifceak, which cultivates 10,000 hectares of conventional cereals in Timiș County (western Romania), entered the ecological agriculture niche by purchasing a farm of almost 1,800 hectares in the same county from Belgian investors.

The transaction amounts to nearly EUR 25 million, and a large part of the amount is represented by bank financing, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The deal was concluded a month ago between the company Maxagro Farm, part of the Maxagro group, and the companies Ferma Birda and Exploataţia Agricola Birda - both owned by two Belgian brothers.

In 2021, the two companies had a cumulative turnover of over RON 8 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)