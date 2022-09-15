Romania’s Maxagro buys farm from Belgian investors for EUR 25 mln
The Maxagro group, owned by brothers Ianco and Ioji Zifceak, which cultivates 10,000 hectares of conventional cereals in Timiș County (western Romania), entered the ecological agriculture niche by purchasing a farm of almost 1,800 hectares in the same county from Belgian investors.
The transaction amounts to nearly EUR 25 million, and a large part of the amount is represented by bank financing, Ziarul Financiar reported.
The deal was concluded a month ago between the company Maxagro Farm, part of the Maxagro group, and the companies Ferma Birda and Exploataţia Agricola Birda - both owned by two Belgian brothers.
In 2021, the two companies had a cumulative turnover of over RON 8 mln.
(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)