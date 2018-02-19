Romanian takes over as CEO of UPC’s operations in Poland

US cable TV and internet supplier Liberty Global has named Robert Redeleanu, the CEO of its operations in Romania and Hungary, as general manager of UPC Poland.

Redeleanu will also keep his position as CEO of UPC Hungary but will be replaced at the helm of UPC Romania by Mihnea Rădulescu. The changes become effective starting April 1, 2018.

Redeleanu has been CEO of UPC Romania since June 2015. Before that, he worked as Chief Marketing Officer of UPC Romania between 2013 and 2015.

He will replace Frans-Willem de Kloet, the current CEO of UPC Poland, who has decided to leave the group. Poland is a bigger market for UPC than Romania. The group has almost 3 million subscriptions in Poland for its cable TV, broadband internet and telephony services versus 2.4 million in Romania.

Mihnea Radulescu, the new CEO of UPC Romania, has been vice president for B2B within UPC CEE, coordinating the business division in Romania, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Before joining Liberty Global in 2013, he worked as a consultant at Roland Berger for almost seven years.

UPC Romania had 1.34 million clients at the end of 2017, up by almost 4% versus 2016, and net revenues of EUR 160 million, up by 6.5% year-on-year.

