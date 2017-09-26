‘License to Grill’ chef cooks in Romania for Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Canadian chef Robert Rainford, known for hosting the License to grill TV show, will come to the country to cook for the volunteers working on the Habitat for Humanity site in Bacau, in Eastern Romania. He will cook alongside the Romanian Chef Foa.

Rainford will coordinate a live cooking show, between October 2 and October 6, with over 20 cooks participating. Chef Foa will join in on October 4 and 5.

They will prepare over 3,000 meals in a 150 sqm kitchen to feed the volunteers of the Big Build construction volunteering event.

At the Big Build event, Habitat for Humanity Romania volunteers are building 36 homes for the needy in the Izvoare neighborhood of Bacau. A team of 450 Romanian and international volunteers will work alongside the beneficiary families to erect the homes where they will reside.

All the ingredients for the meals are provided by Kaufland Romania, which has also made a donation to the project. The donation helps the families benefiting from the project pay lower installments for their homes.

