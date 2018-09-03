Romanian Robert Hajnal managed a great performance at this year’s Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) race, one of toughest ultramarathons in the world, where he was the second trail-runner to cross the finish line.

Participants to this ultramarathon run around Mont Blanc, on a very difficult route that is 170 km long, facing high altitudes and tough conditions. The best runners try to finish the race every year.

The Romanian’s time was 21:31:37 and he ran at an average speed of 7.9 km per hour, according to information posted on the event’s website. The winner, French Xavier Thevenard, completed the ultramarathon in a time of 20:44:16. The top three was completed by Spain’s Jordi Gamito.

