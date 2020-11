A man robbed a bank unit in Bucharest’s District 2 on Tuesday morning, November 17. He threatened a cashier and took RON 10,000 (little over EUR 2,000). Apparently, the man used a written note to pass his demand. He got away before the silent alarm was activated, according to Digi24.ro.

There were no clients in the bank unit at that time, only the employees, and no one was hurt.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)