Covid-19: Romania removes Spain from list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, March 19, the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

Spain, a country with a large community of Romanians, is no longer on the list.

The list includes the Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands, Czech Republic, Estonia, Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Montenegro, Hungary, Seychelles, Serbia, Jordan, Malta, Lebanon, San Marino, Cyprus, Palestine, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Bahrain, Italy, Slovenia, Israel, Aruba, North Macedonia, Moldova, France, Monaco, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Andorra, Brazil, Kuwait, the Isle of Man, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Latvia, Luxemburg, Austria, Puerto Rico, Albania, Saint Lucia, United Arab Emirates, Chile, Maldives, Belgium, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Great Britain, and South Africa.

