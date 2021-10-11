Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian gas suppliers can’t secure contracts with Gazprom

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas supply companies such as E.ON and Engie, at this moment, can import gas from Gazprom only under short-term (one-month) contracts, according to Elena Alexandru, a member of the board of the association of energy suppliers AFEER, quoted by Economica.net.

Russia has changed the routes used for its deliveries to Europe, and it abandoned sending gas through Ukraine (and Romania) to the southern part of the continent since it completed South Stream to Turkey, she explains.

Furthermore, Hungary imports gas through Serbia rather than Romania, which makes Romania a country that is relatively far from the major routes used by Gazprom.

Alexandru also mentions the volatile markets in Europe, where the spot prices are moving according to the messages coming from Russia. But this still doesn’t explain why Romania can’t get longer-term contracts with Gazprom.

A fair understanding of the big picture would be that Gazprom (Russia) is using and possibly encouraging volatility and high spot prices (helped by circumstances) to return to the policy of long-term contracts with European partners - a policy that Europe wanted to be replaced with spot trading.

“The practice of our European partners has confirmed it once more that they made mistakes,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told a televised government meeting on October 6, CNBC reported. 

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian gas suppliers can’t secure contracts with Gazprom

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas supply companies such as E.ON and Engie, at this moment, can import gas from Gazprom only under short-term (one-month) contracts, according to Elena Alexandru, a member of the board of the association of energy suppliers AFEER, quoted by Economica.net.

Russia has changed the routes used for its deliveries to Europe, and it abandoned sending gas through Ukraine (and Romania) to the southern part of the continent since it completed South Stream to Turkey, she explains.

Furthermore, Hungary imports gas through Serbia rather than Romania, which makes Romania a country that is relatively far from the major routes used by Gazprom.

Alexandru also mentions the volatile markets in Europe, where the spot prices are moving according to the messages coming from Russia. But this still doesn’t explain why Romania can’t get longer-term contracts with Gazprom.

A fair understanding of the big picture would be that Gazprom (Russia) is using and possibly encouraging volatility and high spot prices (helped by circumstances) to return to the policy of long-term contracts with European partners - a policy that Europe wanted to be replaced with spot trading.

“The practice of our European partners has confirmed it once more that they made mistakes,” Russian President Vladimir Putin told a televised government meeting on October 6, CNBC reported. 

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks