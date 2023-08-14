Romania will double its capacity to transfer grains from Ukraine “in the coming period” from 2mn tonnes per month to 4mn tonnes per month, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced, Agerpres reported.

Naval but also railway routes were envisaged. The Sulina channel (one of Danube’s three routes towards the Black Sea) is the only alternative for the naval transport, minister Grindeanau said, indirectly playing down Ukraine’s strive to use an artificially enlarged channel Bystroye.

He promised to “optimise” under a EUR 18mn EU-funded project the use of the Sulina channel, where Ukraine’s Danube ports are placed.

In the medium term, minister Grindeanu speaks of EUR 1bn investments in Constanta port’s railway connectivity and more investments in road and railway infrastructure projects critical for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

