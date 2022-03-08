Romania ponders phasing out constructors' tax allowances

The Romanian Ministry of Finance has not made any decision regarding the elimination of the fiscal facilities in the sector of construction, but it is working on revising the fiscal framework which should lead to their phasing out because they are "excessive," daily Ziarul Financiar announced quoting an official statement from the ministry questioned on this matter.

The ministry explains that through the fiscal reform component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Romanian Government has undertaken as an objective the revision of the fiscal framework.

"The comprehensive review of the tax system under the Plan will aim to improve the structure of tax revenues, as well as eliminate distortions and gaps in the tax system by identifying areas where relevant tax legislation should be adjusted in terms of income tax and social security contributions, thus creating the preconditions for making the decision to gradually give up excessive fiscal incentives," the ministry's official answer reads.

(Photo: Pixabay)

