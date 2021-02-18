Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:44
Business

Romania boasts strongest online retail growth in EU over 2015-2020

18 February 2021
With only 45% of the Romanians internet users aged 16-74 carrying online purchases in 2020, Romania ranks second-to-last among the European Union's countries, ahead only of Bulgaria (42%).

The EU average was 72%, according to Eurostat data.

However, Romania's online retail adoption rate was the strongest in Europe in recent years, mainly due to the very low starting point.

In 2015, less than 20% of the Romanian internet users made online purchases, a ratio way below even those in Bulgaria and Cyprus - around 30%.

Thus, Romania recorded the highest increase in online shopping among internet users between 2015 and 2020, according to Eurostat.

Romania experienced the most significant leap during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, only 23% of the Romanian Internet users aged 16-74 made online purchases.

Thus, the e-commerce adoption rate among Romanians almost doubled in 2020. 

