RO objects to Budapest’s support for Hungarian farmers in Transylvania

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry warned Hungary over the “massive” subsidies provided to ethnic Hungarian farmers in Transylvania.

If it really wants, Hungary should provide the same subsidies to Romanian farmers as well without any discrimination, the ministry implied.

The ministry shows that there is no bilateral agreement between Romania and Hungary on this issue and Romania has not conveyed the consent for the program through which the Government in Budapest has financed farmers in Transylvania with tens of millions of euros.

The ministry said that it notified Hungary, showing that "the provision of economic assistance goes beyond the scope of the preferential treatment that a state can offer to its related minority in the territory of another state, according to internationally accepted standards.”

Accordingly, such measures can only be promoted with the consent the Romanian state and without any discrimination on the basis of the ethnic criterion, according to a reply sent to G4Media.ro.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]