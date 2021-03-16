Romania may ask foreign tourists to show a negative COVID test on entry

The Romanian authorities ponder asking the foreign tourists who want to visit Romania to show a negative COVID test upon entering the country, announced economy minister Claudiu Nasui.

"We want Romanians to be free to move as much as possible, as well as foreign tourists who come to us [who should have the same freedom]. There must be mutual recognition, bilateral at least, of some documents," Nasui explained, quoted by Proft.ro.

The talks held so far took place within the ruling coalition and with several ambassadors, the minister said, refusing to detail which countries were involved.

This week, Nasui will meet with the Greek minister of tourism. Asked what they will discuss, the minister replied: "Let's see what documents we can recognize from each other, just to make this opening as soon as possible."

At the same time, when asked if foreign tourists will have to present a negative test at the entrance to Romania, Nasui specified: "I don't know what to tell you, but we are discussing this and analyzing it, for sure."

(Photo: Yauhen Akulich/ Dreamstime)

