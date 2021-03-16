Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:32
Social

Romania may ask foreign tourists to show a negative COVID test on entry

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities ponder asking the foreign tourists who want to visit Romania to show a negative COVID test upon entering the country, announced economy minister Claudiu Nasui.

"We want Romanians to be free to move as much as possible, as well as foreign tourists who come to us [who should have the same freedom]. There must be mutual recognition, bilateral at least, of some documents," Nasui explained, quoted by Proft.ro.

The talks held so far took place within the ruling coalition and with several ambassadors, the minister said, refusing to detail which countries were involved.

This week, Nasui will meet with the Greek minister of tourism. Asked what they will discuss, the minister replied: "Let's see what documents we can recognize from each other, just to make this opening as soon as possible."

At the same time, when asked if foreign tourists will have to present a negative test at the entrance to Romania, Nasui specified: "I don't know what to tell you, but we are discussing this and analyzing it, for sure."

(Photo: Yauhen Akulich/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:32
Social

Romania may ask foreign tourists to show a negative COVID test on entry

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities ponder asking the foreign tourists who want to visit Romania to show a negative COVID test upon entering the country, announced economy minister Claudiu Nasui.

"We want Romanians to be free to move as much as possible, as well as foreign tourists who come to us [who should have the same freedom]. There must be mutual recognition, bilateral at least, of some documents," Nasui explained, quoted by Proft.ro.

The talks held so far took place within the ruling coalition and with several ambassadors, the minister said, refusing to detail which countries were involved.

This week, Nasui will meet with the Greek minister of tourism. Asked what they will discuss, the minister replied: "Let's see what documents we can recognize from each other, just to make this opening as soon as possible."

At the same time, when asked if foreign tourists will have to present a negative test at the entrance to Romania, Nasui specified: "I don't know what to tell you, but we are discussing this and analyzing it, for sure."

(Photo: Yauhen Akulich/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas