Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:45
Business

Romania's long-term interest rate up amid outflows

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The yield of the local currency long-term government bonds issued by the Romanian Government has again risen on the secondary market over the past week, driven by capital outflows.

As a result, Romania's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the cost of financing across the economy (RO10Y), rose to 4.4%, the highest level since May 2020.

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) meets on Tuesday, October 5, at the regular monetary policy meeting.

The consensus forecast is that the central bank will keep the refinancing rate at current values (1.25%) and start the cycle of interest rate increases at the November meeting. It should also be noted that inflation is expected to have accelerated in September after an annual inflation rate of 5.3% in August, according to daily Bursa.

(Photo: Vinnstock/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 08:45
Business

Romania's long-term interest rate up amid outflows

05 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The yield of the local currency long-term government bonds issued by the Romanian Government has again risen on the secondary market over the past week, driven by capital outflows.

As a result, Romania's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the cost of financing across the economy (RO10Y), rose to 4.4%, the highest level since May 2020.

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) meets on Tuesday, October 5, at the regular monetary policy meeting.

The consensus forecast is that the central bank will keep the refinancing rate at current values (1.25%) and start the cycle of interest rate increases at the November meeting. It should also be noted that inflation is expected to have accelerated in September after an annual inflation rate of 5.3% in August, according to daily Bursa.

(Photo: Vinnstock/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks