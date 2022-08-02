Romania seals last contract for Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, expected to be ready in 2027

Romania’s state road company CNAIR and an association formed by Webuild (formerly Astaldi) and Tancrad, as contractors, sealed the RON 5.3 bln (EUR 1.06 bln, VAT excluded) contract for the last section - section 3, of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, Turnul Sfatului reported.

The section, one of the two that stretch over the Carpathians, will be 37.4 kilometres long, with 95 bridges and passages, a tunnel with two independent galleries and two road junctions.

Given the 12 months envisaged for design and the execution term of 45 months, the section should be ready in the spring of 2027. But the other section (section 2) crossing the Carpathians will be ready in the fall of the same year (2027), when the entire 122-km Sibiu-Pitesti motorway should be ready.

(Photo: Pexels)

