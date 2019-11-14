Romania’s industrial production contracts by 1.5% yoy in Jan-Sep 2019

Romania’s industrial production index decreased by 1.2% in September compared to the same month last year while the production accumulated during the first three quarters of the year contracted by 1.5% compared to the same period of 2018, the statistics office INS informed.

The output in the core manufacturing sector contracted by 0.9% yoy in September and by 2.4% yoy in January-September.

In the year-to-date period, the sectors of mining and utilities performed marginally worse posting contraction rates of 2.2% and 2.3% respectively.

As regards specific industries, the light industries contracted by double digit rates in January-September compared to the same period last year while the car production industry increased by 1.2% yoy.

Notably, the production of non-metallic minerals (including construction materials) boasted 4.3% yoy advance.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

