Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:30
Business
Romania’s industrial production contracts by 1.5% yoy in Jan-Sep 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial production index decreased by 1.2% in September compared to the same month last year while the production accumulated during the first three quarters of the year contracted by 1.5% compared to the same period of 2018, the statistics office INS informed.

The output in the core manufacturing sector contracted by 0.9% yoy in September and by 2.4% yoy in January-September.

In the year-to-date period, the sectors of mining and utilities performed marginally worse posting contraction rates of 2.2% and 2.3% respectively.

As regards specific industries, the light industries contracted by double digit rates in January-September compared to the same period last year while the car production industry increased by 1.2% yoy.

Notably, the production of non-metallic minerals (including construction materials) boasted 4.3% yoy advance. 

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:30
Business
Romania’s industrial production contracts by 1.5% yoy in Jan-Sep 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial production index decreased by 1.2% in September compared to the same month last year while the production accumulated during the first three quarters of the year contracted by 1.5% compared to the same period of 2018, the statistics office INS informed.

The output in the core manufacturing sector contracted by 0.9% yoy in September and by 2.4% yoy in January-September.

In the year-to-date period, the sectors of mining and utilities performed marginally worse posting contraction rates of 2.2% and 2.3% respectively.

As regards specific industries, the light industries contracted by double digit rates in January-September compared to the same period last year while the car production industry increased by 1.2% yoy.

Notably, the production of non-metallic minerals (including construction materials) boasted 4.3% yoy advance. 

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40