Romania increases foreign workers quota by 25,000

The number of foreign workers employed in Romania can rise by 25,000 to a total of 50,000 by the end of the year, according to a Government’s decision presented by Wall-street.ro.

The decision was taken as a result of the increase in the number of applications for the issuance of employment notices from the beginning of the year until now compared to the similar period of the previous year, but also the number of vacancies declared by employers, it is shown in a release of the Ministry of Labor.

Data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) show that, in January-May this year, the total number of vacancies was 160,405, compared to 156,085 in the same period last year, of which 29,995 were repeatedly communicated by employers.

According to the data provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, from the beginning of this year until the end of July, 17,196 employment permits were issued (i.e. 68.7% of the total), and for the same period, another 3,620 applications are being resolved.

