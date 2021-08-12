Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/12/2021 - 08:32
Business

Romania increases foreign workers quota by 25,000

12 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of foreign workers employed in Romania can rise by 25,000 to a total of 50,000 by the end of the year, according to a Government’s decision presented by Wall-street.ro.

The decision was taken as a result of the increase in the number of applications for the issuance of employment notices from the beginning of the year until now compared to the similar period of the previous year, but also the number of vacancies declared by employers, it is shown in a release of the Ministry of Labor.

Data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) show that, in January-May this year, the total number of vacancies was 160,405, compared to 156,085 in the same period last year, of which 29,995 were repeatedly communicated by employers.

According to the data provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, from the beginning of this year until the end of July, 17,196 employment permits were issued (i.e. 68.7% of the total), and for the same period, another 3,620 applications are being resolved.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/12/2021 - 08:32
Business

Romania increases foreign workers quota by 25,000

12 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of foreign workers employed in Romania can rise by 25,000 to a total of 50,000 by the end of the year, according to a Government’s decision presented by Wall-street.ro.

The decision was taken as a result of the increase in the number of applications for the issuance of employment notices from the beginning of the year until now compared to the similar period of the previous year, but also the number of vacancies declared by employers, it is shown in a release of the Ministry of Labor.

Data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) show that, in January-May this year, the total number of vacancies was 160,405, compared to 156,085 in the same period last year, of which 29,995 were repeatedly communicated by employers.

According to the data provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration, from the beginning of this year until the end of July, 17,196 employment permits were issued (i.e. 68.7% of the total), and for the same period, another 3,620 applications are being resolved.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks