Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 07:57
Business

Romanian HoReCa posts 30% lower turnover in Jan-Oct

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover volume index of the Romanian companies that deliver services to households compressed by one third (-32.9%) in January-October compared to the same period of 2019, the statistics office INS reported.

The steepest decline was in the tour agencies' segment, which halved revenues.

The turnover volume index - which reflects the aggregated revenues expressed in constant prices (real terms) - plunged by 31.3% in HoReCa, the segment with the highest contribution to the overall household services market.

The Government recently passed an emergency ordinance for providing grants that cover 20% of the drop in HoReCa companies' revenues between 2019 and 2020.

The barbershops and hairdressing salons saw a lower business decline - only 7.7% for the first ten months of the year.

Their activity was already 23% stronger in October compared to the same month of 2019.

The gambling and betting operators reported a major decline in their activity - 35.2% on average for the ten months of the year - as they were also forced to close shop after the second wave of the pandemic hit.

The car sales, reported by INS along with the household services index, contracted by 15% year-on-year in Jan-Oct, while the sales of motorcycles nearly doubled (+85%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:10
13 November 2020
Business
Large Romanian restaurant operator returns to profit in Q3 despite challenging context
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 07:57
Business

Romanian HoReCa posts 30% lower turnover in Jan-Oct

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover volume index of the Romanian companies that deliver services to households compressed by one third (-32.9%) in January-October compared to the same period of 2019, the statistics office INS reported.

The steepest decline was in the tour agencies' segment, which halved revenues.

The turnover volume index - which reflects the aggregated revenues expressed in constant prices (real terms) - plunged by 31.3% in HoReCa, the segment with the highest contribution to the overall household services market.

The Government recently passed an emergency ordinance for providing grants that cover 20% of the drop in HoReCa companies' revenues between 2019 and 2020.

The barbershops and hairdressing salons saw a lower business decline - only 7.7% for the first ten months of the year.

Their activity was already 23% stronger in October compared to the same month of 2019.

The gambling and betting operators reported a major decline in their activity - 35.2% on average for the ten months of the year - as they were also forced to close shop after the second wave of the pandemic hit.

The car sales, reported by INS along with the household services index, contracted by 15% year-on-year in Jan-Oct, while the sales of motorcycles nearly doubled (+85%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 08:10
13 November 2020
Business
Large Romanian restaurant operator returns to profit in Q3 despite challenging context
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)