Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanian HoReCa association asks 20% of 2019 turnover disbursed as state aid

26 October 2020
The association of Romanian companies in the HoReCa sector, HORA, asked the Government for state aid totaling 20% of their turnover in 2019 - or EUR 350 million in absolute terms, Mediafax reported.

Furthermore, HORA asked the Government to eliminate restaurants from the list of potential coronavirus hotspots and allow them to operate with no restrictions.

The association estimates that the industry's turnover plunged by some 70% compared to last year and that 40% of the sector's operators shut down their operations permanently after the first wave of the pandemic.

Razvan Pirjol, a secretary of state in the Economy Ministry, in charge of the tourism sector, confirmed that the ministry inked such a proposal "as a starting point.".

Still, he added that the Finance Ministry would make the final decision.

Afterward, the project aimed at providing state aid to the HoReCa sector will need the green light from the national competition body and the European Commission, explained Pirjol.

