Romanian HoReCa association asks 20% of 2019 turnover disbursed as state aid

The association of Romanian companies in the HoReCa sector, HORA, asked the Government for state aid totaling 20% of their turnover in 2019 - or EUR 350 million in absolute terms, Mediafax reported.

Furthermore, HORA asked the Government to eliminate restaurants from the list of potential coronavirus hotspots and allow them to operate with no restrictions.

The association estimates that the industry's turnover plunged by some 70% compared to last year and that 40% of the sector's operators shut down their operations permanently after the first wave of the pandemic.

Razvan Pirjol, a secretary of state in the Economy Ministry, in charge of the tourism sector, confirmed that the ministry inked such a proposal "as a starting point.".

Still, he added that the Finance Ministry would make the final decision.

Afterward, the project aimed at providing state aid to the HoReCa sector will need the green light from the national competition body and the European Commission, explained Pirjol.

(Photo: Thea Photography/ Dreamstime)

