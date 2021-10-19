RO lawmakers to vote Govt. proposed by PM-designate Ciolos on Oct 20

The vote in the joint sitting of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament will take place on Wednesday, October 20, at 10.00, News.ro reported.

The candidates proposed by prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos for the positions of ministers will be heard on Tuesday in the specialized commissions.

After he was refused support by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR), reformist leader Dacian Ciolos (USR) decided to come up with a single-party Government formed by USR candidates alone.

With only 80 of the 466 MPs of the Romanian Parliament, Ciolos submitting a complete set of ministers and a ruling strategy for approval is rather symbolic and is expected to trigger the nomination of a Liberal (PNL) candidate (most likely Florin Citu) as the next prime minister-designate, by President Klaus Iohannis.

