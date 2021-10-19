Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 09:06
Politics

RO lawmakers to vote Govt. proposed by PM-designate Ciolos on Oct 20

19 October 2021
The vote in the joint sitting of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament will take place on Wednesday, October 20, at 10.00, News.ro reported.

The candidates proposed by prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos for the positions of ministers will be heard on Tuesday in the specialized commissions.

After he was refused support by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians (UDMR), reformist leader Dacian Ciolos (USR) decided to come up with a single-party Government formed by USR candidates alone.

With only 80 of the 466 MPs of the Romanian Parliament, Ciolos submitting a complete set of ministers and a ruling strategy for approval is rather symbolic and is expected to trigger the nomination of a Liberal (PNL) candidate (most likely Florin Citu) as the next prime minister-designate, by President Klaus Iohannis.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

