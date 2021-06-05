RO Govt. issues more debt to individual investors

Romania's Finance Ministry announced another round of government bonds for individual investors under the Tezaur program.

The government securities will have maturities of 1 and 3 years and interest rates of 2.95% and 3.35%, respectively.

"The interest is annual, payable at the terms provided in the issue prospectus. Also, the government securities issued under the Tezaur program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions in an issue," explain the Finance Ministry's representatives, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The cap on the amounts that individuals can invest in these issues has been removed. The state bonds issued under the Tezaur program are not listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange like those issued under the Fidelis program. The Tezaur bonds can be purchased through the Treasury’s offices and the Romanian Post offices.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com