Culture

Four RO film professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts

05 July 2021
Four Romanian film professionals are among the 395 artists and executives invited to join this year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the institution grants the Oscar awards, Agerpres reported.

They are Alexander Nanau, the director of Oscar-nominated documentary Collective, Toto and His Sisters, and The World According to Ion B.; casting director Domnica Cîrciumaru (God's Own Country, Charlie Countryman); film editor Dana Bunescu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Ana, mon amour); and director Anca Damian, known for the films Crulic - The Path to Beyond, Marona's Fantastic Tale, Magic Mountain (animations) and Moon Hotel Kabul, among others.

Membership selection decisions are based on professional qualifications, with representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.  The 2021 class is 46% women, 39% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53% international from 49 countries outside of the United States, a release explains. There are 89 Oscar nominees, including 25 winners, among the invitees.

The list of invitees is available here.

(Photo: Joe Sohm | Dreamstime.com)

