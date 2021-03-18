Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020

The factoring market in Romania reached the level of EUR 5 billion in 2020, matching the performance recorded in 2019 after robust growth in previous years, according to a study by the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF).

"Given the completely extraordinary economic context of 2020, we consider this stabilization a positive one, above expectations," the ARF representatives said in a press release.

The most significant market segment (42%) was formed by companies with a turnover between EUR 5 and 50 million. The bigger companies accounted for 36% of the market while the smaller companies for another 22%.

Reverse factoring recorded an increase of over 35% compared to 2019, reaching almost EUR 1.8 bln of total the receivables managed, contributing to the overall growth in the volumes of domestic transactions.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]