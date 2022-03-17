Romania sets up Equipment Registry to assess capacity of bidders

The Romanian Government approved by a decision, on March 16, the setting up of an Equipment Register as "an important first step in eliminating delays and bottlenecks" during the implementation of the construction projects.

"We thus build a centralised database with all the machinery, equipment and installations actually owned by the construction companies attending tenders for transport infrastructure projects," the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, explained, quoted by Economica.net.

The public authorities and companies launching projects of public interest will thus be able to verify whether the bidders are really able to bring to the construction sites the equipment they claim to assign to the projects.

The database will also report whether the equipment pledged by some bidder is already assigned to another project.

The register will operate within the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

(Photo: Phartisan | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com